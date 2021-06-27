 Skip to main content
Comments from an old politician
Comments from an old politician

Last January I decided it was time for me to quit as a member of the Christiansburg Town Council.

It was for a number of reasons. I guess being old, 77, was one of them. Being old you often don’t understand things that are going on in the world. For an example three stories that appeared in The Roanoke Times on June 18 were hard for me to follow.

The first one was: A law has been pasted in Texas that permits people in the state to carry handguns without background checks or training. So, if you want to carry a gun in Texas, fine not a problem. Texas will be like Dodge City back in the old West. They don’t need police protection, just shoot it out.

The next article stated President Trump had nothing to do with the assault on our nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021. His words at a rally before the attack, “You need to fight like hell” meant nothing. Many people agree, but seven people died and portions of the U.S. Capitol were destroyed.

The third article dealt with Christopher Columbus, the guy who discovered America. His statue was destroyed in Richmond. Columbus survived multiple voyages across the high seas. But his Richmond statue met an inglorious end at the bottom on Byrd Park Lake, according to writer. I don’t understand that, and I don’t understand the destruction of the Lewis and Clark statue in Charlottesville.

So, I guess you can see how the world is getting so confusing, particularly for someone as old as I am.

STEVE HUPPERT

Christiansburg Town Council member

Note: Huppert's comments do not necessarily represent the opinions of member of the staff of the town or Christiansburg, or other members of the  council.

