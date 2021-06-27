Comments from an old politician

Last January I decided it was time for me to quit as a member of the Christiansburg Town Council.

It was for a number of reasons. I guess being old, 77, was one of them. Being old you often don’t understand things that are going on in the world. For an example three stories that appeared in The Roanoke Times on June 18 were hard for me to follow.

The first one was: A law has been pasted in Texas that permits people in the state to carry handguns without background checks or training. So, if you want to carry a gun in Texas, fine not a problem. Texas will be like Dodge City back in the old West. They don’t need police protection, just shoot it out.

The next article stated President Trump had nothing to do with the assault on our nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021. His words at a rally before the attack, “You need to fight like hell” meant nothing. Many people agree, but seven people died and portions of the U.S. Capitol were destroyed.