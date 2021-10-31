Elect Travis Williams to Montgomery County School Board

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we need some changes on our Montgomery County School Board, especially in District D and the time is now for that change to happen. I am writing this letter today in support of candidate Travis Williams.

I have known Travis for years due our paths crossing Montgomery County. Over the summer, I have had the opportunity to learn more about Travis and I believe in his vision for the future of MCPS.

Travis will listen to you and is willing to have those complex conversations on many topics. Travis believes in transparency. Many of MCPS current issues would be better severed if there were more transparency between school board members, MCPS staff and parents. Travis has made it a goal to visit all the schools in District D, including the schools in the Auburn strand, and to be accessible.

Travis Williams has the background, the vision, and the demeanor in these challenging times to represent District D. I strongly encourage residents of District D in joining me in voting for Williams for school board and let us turn this page together.

Chris Slusher

Riner