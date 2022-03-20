Endorsing companies that support Ukraine

For the past few weeks Vladimir Putin and Russian forces have been attacking and destroying the country of Ukraine. During that time over 2 million people have fled the country to NATO nations.

If Putin and the Russian military continue their destruction, the country of Ukraine will be in shambles.

Since Russia’s assault on the country, which is approximately the size of the state of Texas, numerous American companies have stated enough is enough. They cannot condone what is being done by Putin and his military.

Three examples of companies in the United States that are supporting and applying their own sanctions are McDonald's, Burger King and Virginia ABC stores. McDonald's and Burger King have closed all 2,000 of their stores in Russia. Virginia ABC stores no longer sell any products made in Russia.

This might not sound like much, but what they and other retailers are doing is going to add up, and help to have an impact the Russian economy.

I encourage citizens of Christiansburg and the New River Valley to go to stores who are applying sanctions and tell the manager how we the people of Southwest Virginia support the way the world is working together to end Putin’s assault on Ukraine.

The end result: no more Whoppers and Big Macs for Putin.

STEVE HUPPERT

Christiansburg