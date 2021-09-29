Feed the hungry, even after Hunger Action Month

Is there anything on which most, if not all, people could agree save for those with a rock-hard heart?

Some may say in these divided partisan times the answer is "No. Nothing." While I wouldn’t bet my left foot, I would bet both shoes (and I am a shoe lover) the answer is "Yes." That issue? Feeding the hungry.

I’m not speaking of the kind of hunger we experience at 3 p.m. when we haven’t eaten since breakfast. Most of us are blessed to have no real understanding of what it is like to experience real hunger, and it is likely that many of us don’t even know anyone who has, but those people exist.

The percentage of people experiencing hunger in Virginia more than doubled last year with an incredible 1-in-5 individuals not having enough to eat. For these people it is not simply a choice between potatoes or corn. It is a choice between food and other needs such as child care, medication or utilities.

September is Hunger Action Month sponsored by Feeding America Food Banks including ours here in Southwest Virginia.

AARP Virginia is partnering with Virginia food banks throughout the commonwealth in asking readers such as yourself to consider what role you may play in fighting food insecurity in your community.