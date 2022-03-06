Helping Ukrainian people is possible

During the last week several people have asked me how they could support the people of Ukraine.

I just heard that a million citizens of the country have been displaced. Most of the refugees being woman and children who have almost nothing except what is on their backs.

What a terrible situation for a country that is only fighting for freedom and democracy.

I have contacted two organizations that are providing extensive support for the people with food, clothing and shelter. The support they are providing is only humanitarian, nothing in the way of military equipment

If anyone has another organization, please contact me and I will made the information available

My two sources are:

• American Red Cross: Nancy Carlson, Central Virginia Office, 1105 Rose Hill Drive, Charlottesville, VA, 22903, phone is 1-800-HELPNOW.

• The Knight of Columbus under the guidance of Pope Frances has committed mediate aid to Ukrainian refugees. The organization's headquarters has pledged to match all donations up to $500,000 dollars for the Ukraine people (100% of the money raised will go to the relief effort.). Send Donations to: Knights of Columbus Headquarters, 1 Columbus Plaza, New Haven, CT, 06510, ATT: Ukraine Solidarity Fund.

STEVE HUPPERT

Christiansburg