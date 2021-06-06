In support of Kitts on Tuesday

The Democratic primary will be Tuesday, June 8.

I voted early and was surprised how many different positions have numerous candidates. I have seen the television advertisements, but I did not realize the magnitude of this primary.

Normally the primary is not that important, but in this case in numerous areas a few votes are going to matter.

Last month in the Republican primary they had a tremendous turnout. Each individual vote was crucial.

In Montgomery County voters can go to the Government Center and vote on Monday. When I went it didn’t take five minutes.

Derek Kitts is a candidate for the Seventh District House of Delegates (parts of Montgomery County, Floyd, and Pulaski). Derek is a retired U.S. Army veteran of 24 years, with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Today he is a small business owner in Montgomery County.

Derek knows what needs to be done in the New River Valley.

STEVE HUPPERT

Christiansburg