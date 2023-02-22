Equality versus equity

Isn’t the debate about the relative values of equality and equity in schools interesting? For many people, equality of opportunity is all that matters: Give everyone the same opportunities, let them make the best of their chances, and the devil take the hindmost.

Equality is like giving two students identical bikes. That seems fair until we realize that the bikes are way too big for the second-grader and much too small for the senior. Giving each of them a bike that is the right size creates equity of opportunity, and the outcome is equality — they each get to ride a bike.

Why would anyone assume that each student comes to school with an equal level of readiness and competency? Of course, we don’t; we know that some students are much better prepared to begin each school year than others. Doesn’t it make more sense to find out what every student needs, i.e., to determine their starting points, and try to give them the right opportunities, not the same opportunities?

Bill Bestpitch, Roanoke