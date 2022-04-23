Letter: 14th Amendment has not always been followed

A lawsuit is moving through the courts in Georgia to deny Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a place on the ballot for reelection to the U.S. Congress. It is based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, a post-Civil War measure designed to prevent former Confederate officials from participating in the federal government.
While I can think of many reasons that a person of Rep. Greene's character should not be in Congress, I question the validity of the use of the 14th Amendment for that purpose.
I say this because the historical record indicates that, on at least one occasion, it has been violated. My great grandfather's first cousin was James Gordon, of Pontotoc, Mississippi. During the Civil War, he served as a colonel in the Confederate calvary, and later traveled to England as a special agent of the Confederate government. Upon his return, he was captured but managed to escape to Canada. While there, he met John Wilkes Booth and schemed with him to kidnap Abraham Lincoln — a plot which was never implemented but which led to his subsequent implication in the assassination of the president. He successfully cleared himself of those charges, and following Reconstruction, served terms in the Mississippi House of Representatives and Senate. In late 1909, he was appointed to serve out the remainder of the term of a U.S. Senator who had just died. He was sworn in to the Senate and served for two months.
My point in relating this example is that, at least on this one occasion, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was overlooked and Gordon was allowed to be sworn in. I suspect that a careful examination of similar circumstances might reveal other instances.
People such as Marjorie Taylor Greene should not be members of our government, but it doesn't appear that the 14th Amendment is the proper vehicle for excluding them.
Pete Hamilton, Rockbridge County