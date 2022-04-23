Letter: 14th Amendment has not always been followed

I say this because the historical record indicates that, on at least one occasion, it has been violated. My great grandfather's first cousin was James Gordon, of Pontotoc, Mississippi. During the Civil War, he served as a colonel in the Confederate calvary, and later traveled to England as a special agent of the Confederate government. Upon his return, he was captured but managed to escape to Canada. While there, he met John Wilkes Booth and schemed with him to kidnap Abraham Lincoln — a plot which was never implemented but which led to his subsequent implication in the assassination of the president. He successfully cleared himself of those charges, and following Reconstruction, served terms in the Mississippi House of Representatives and Senate. In late 1909, he was appointed to serve out the remainder of the term of a U.S. Senator who had just died. He was sworn in to the Senate and served for two months.