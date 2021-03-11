Letter: 15 minutes of fame

During this pandemic, people have felt alone and forgotten. I have found a solution that will give you your 15 minutes of fame. There are many ways to do this. You can do something to improve life for everyone. Also you do something to hurt people and become infamous which no one wants to see. But there are two ways guaranteed to achieve your goal. First, you can go sit in a tree in the path of the pipeline and The Roanoke Times will put you on the front page and hail you greatest savior of all time, regardless of the added cost to the pipeline that we will pay for in increased gas bills. Second, you can write a letter to the editor that spews hate and incites violence toward the Republican Congressmen in our region. This is 100% guarantee of being printed and having your name in the paper.