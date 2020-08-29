Letter: 15th Amendment is very important

A letter in The Roanoke Times Saturday, July 18 edition stated, “It seems to me that the Republican Party has either not read or has completely ignored the 15th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.” (This is the Constitutional Amendment originally intended to give voting rights to African Americans, following the Civil War.) I’m at a loss as to what the author means by that and on what basis he felt the need to express it in writing for publication in your paper.
I would remind him that the Republican Party has been responsible for the passage of every major piece of voting rights legislation in the history of our country! This includes both the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote in 1920, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which specifically addressed the right of African Americans to vote and nullified several laws passed by southern (Democrat) states intended to disenfranchise them. Republicans voted for both in overwhelming majorities compared to Democrats.
Prior to 1965, it was Republican President Dwight Eisenhower who proposed and signed into law the 1957 Civil Rights Act, the first legislation addressing civil rights since 1875. It was passed with 100% of Senate and 90% of House Republicans, compared to 53% and 63% of Democrats. The bill was intended to address school segregation and voting rights protections, but opponents of the bill were able to remove several of its provisions, limiting its impact.
The 15th Amendment is very important. Though I don’t agree it is the most important. It would be worthless without some of the others, especially those in the Bill of Rights and especially the first and second. All our rights are important, should be cherished and must be protected. I’m proud to be associated with the political party – the Republican Party – who is most interested in doing just that.
MARILYN M. OSBORNE-BACH
HUDDLESTON
