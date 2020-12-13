Letter: 2020 election

Well, well, well... here we are one more time again. First it was dangling chads. Then fake birth certificates. Russian interference was most likely closest to the truth. And now it's a whole myriad of cheating, liars, lying cheaters and God knows what else. Bottom line I guess no system is perfect. At least not by everyone's standards. Someone once said something about bowing out gracefully. Or was it..."kicking and screaming"?