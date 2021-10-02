Letter: 24-hour pharmacy a necessity

Many people know the frustration of needing to get a prescription filled, only to see that the pharmacy is closed. That shouldn’t happen. We need a 24-hour pharmacy in the New River Valley.

In an area of this size and with so many people working nontraditional hours, it can be difficult to get a prescription filled in time.

It’s especially tricky on Sundays, when most pharmacies here close at 6 p.m., or on holidays.

If you’re seen at an urgent care facility or emergency room and get a prescription, you often can’t fill it until the next day. This often means a night of unnecessary discomfort, and many people have to set up transportation and come into town from rural areas, making the second trip even more of an obstacle.

Further, when people do telemedicine appointments, they often still have to pick up prescriptions locally, even outside traditional working hours.

The lack of a 24-hour pharmacy means a host of other problems. For instance, if you need certain cold medicine during times when the pharmacy is closed, you just have to wait until they can reopen and can scan your ID.