Letter: 6th District of Virginia leadership
Letter: 6th District of Virginia leadership

Yes, Richard Vari, I totally agree with you, Ben Cline is no leader and probably never will be ("Cline is a follower," Sept. 16 letter). What made his behavior during the recent impeachment hearings even worse, in my eyes, was his claiming to be occupying the seat and continuing the tradition of a man of great integrity and political courage: the Honorable M. Caldwell Butler, also of Virginia's 6th District. His name should not be invoked so self-servingly and gratuitously.

PIERRE JACOEBEE

ROANOKE

