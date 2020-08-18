Letter: 80 years of time and space: A child's lesson remembered

My brother died last month. It was not unexpected, but we can never really be prepared and grief becomes entangled with the crazy upside-down world of today. The thoughts and memories came tumbling and twisting so quickly I could not hold on to them so I placed them in brightly colored boxes on the dusty shelf of memory where they would be retrieved carefully one at a time.
We were an ordinary family living in an ordinary town. I was the oldest of seven, and he was two years younger. I was the self-appointed junior matriarch, and I suspect he resented my position. There were five little boys and if they touched my dolls or broke my crayons, I chased them down in a rage.
Across 80 years of time and space, one memory seems special. Our parents never had grandiose talks about behavior. What my brother and I did was no planned strategy; it simply evolved.
We would have arguments. I do not remember why but I would be so angry I would clutch my fists and think, “I would stomp you into the ground and cover you with dirt!” I am certain he felt the same. But we had a practice I thought of as “honor among thieves” in which I would listen to every word he had to say. I would consider his side. I would never interrupt nor try to talk over him. Then he gave me the same. We came from a home in which interrupting someone was an unpardonable sin.
Our issues of battle would not have been of earth-shattering importance, but we believed they were. Is it just barely possible that today’s leaders and media people could learn something from those long-ago 12-year-olds?
PATRICIA WIDNER
WYTHEVILLE
