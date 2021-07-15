 Skip to main content
Letter: A bad idea then and now
So... Fralin company resubmitted its proposal to build a multi-unit apartment complex on Brandon Avenue at Main Street in southwest Roanoke.

Why?

The site has a creek cutting through the land that floods regularly. That is why the neighboring houses' back lots are park like. It's why there is Lakewood Park the next block down.

Yes they could build a bridge over it like they did at Ramada Inn on Franklin Road but look how well that worked out. And they could build over it but rising waters would still cause problems. Not to mention the fact that they want to put a new entrance for this apartment complex on one of the busiest roads in Roanoke at one of its most congested intersections.

All told it was a bad idea when it was first proposed and it remains a bad idea. The only thing that bit of property is good for would be that of a small park.

Stratton Wayne St.Clair, Roanoke

 

