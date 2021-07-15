Letter: A bad idea then and now

The site has a creek cutting through the land that floods regularly. That is why the neighboring houses' back lots are park like. It's why there is Lakewood Park the next block down.

Yes they could build a bridge over it like they did at Ramada Inn on Franklin Road but look how well that worked out. And they could build over it but rising waters would still cause problems. Not to mention the fact that they want to put a new entrance for this apartment complex on one of the busiest roads in Roanoke at one of its most congested intersections.