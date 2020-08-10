You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: A better plan for school reopenings
Needless to say, the coronavirus has disrupted our lives, none more so than public education. Parents, teachers and pupils are now faced with the prospect of going back to school this fall while the pandemic still rages. This in my opinion is foolhardy. The “so called hybrid plans” offered will be a big mess and could contribute to spreading the virus even more.

Students, teachers and parents are entitled to a normal school year, not what I see proposed. Yes, the basics (English, math, history etc. are important, but so are other school activities such as sports, proms, “hanging out together” and graduation ceremonies. None of these are possible under the plans now being considered.

It appears that we are on the verge of having a vaccine to protect us soon (within the next five months or less). With that in mind, I suggest that public schools should not open this fall. I propose that school should start when the vaccine becomes available and all are inoculated.

Safety of all concerned should be paramount and this plan would accomplish it and provide a true school experience.

BUFORD OVERSTREET

ROANOKE

