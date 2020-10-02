Letter: A bipartisan climate proposal

Like many of your readers, I worry about COVID-19. As a nation, we didn’t anticipate how bad the health consequences would be. Similarly, we aren’t anticipating how bad the health consequences of global warming effects will be.

We see evidence of warming in the 90 degree daily July heat in Roanoke and in the images of retreating glaciers, stronger hurricanes and bigger forest fires in the news.

As a retired doctor, I worry about new diseases now uncommon here, such as Dengue fever. I worry about heat exhaustion and heat stroke as heat waves worsen. Unfortunately, there will not be a vaccine for global warming.

Like other readers, I love my children and grandchildren. I shudder when I read the impact of global warming through their lifetimes.

But working together in a nonpartisan way, we can take effective action against this looming threat to our children and grandchildren.

Over 100,000 Americans are working together towards reducing global warming through Citizens Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org). Without a bigger government. Using the free market. How?