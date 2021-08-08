Letter: A call to Morgan Griffith for common sense and responsibility

It’s early August 2021 and COVID-19 is still killing people in this country, in this state and in the 9th Congressional District of Virginia. But you know this, of course.

And yet, COVID vaccination rates slow to a crawl. Millions of our fellow citizens ignore the cure and cling instead to phony medicine, misguided advice, and fake science, choosing to risk their death and delay our return to national normalcy. How can people be this blind? Surely, congressman, you’ve wondered the same thing.

The reality is that COVID-19 has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Much of this unsafe behavior is no-doubt driven by politics, the grievance politics of Donald Trump. Your politics. It’s no secret.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press on July 15 reported that nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. were in PEOPLE WHO WERE NOT VACCINATED. More specifically, Dr. Anthony Fauci has reported that of the COVID-19 deaths in June, more than 99% of those who died were UNVACCINATED — a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been. It’s true that the daily COVID deaths (more than 650) could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the vaccine. What more do we all need to see?