Letter: A Christian who’s pro-capital punishment while being anti-abortion

Webster’s Dictionary defines a contradiction as, “a situation in which inherent factors, actions, or propositions are inconsistent or contrary to one another.” Some think that I’m guilty of a contradiction by saying that I support capital punishment, but oppose abortion. Both involve taking life so how can I be for one, but against the other?

Gov. Northam supports late-term abortions, but he does not support capital punishment. Do you know that one of the most popular arguments in support of killing babies in the womb is the question, “What if a woman is raped and conceives? Shouldn’t she be able to kill the baby in the womb?”

So, logically, here’s Northam’s reasoning: we can kill the baby conceived by rape, but we cannot execute the man that raped a woman (not factoring the 8th amendment). A crime was committed and the only life that could be taken is the baby’s.

Many say that capital punishment is racist as more black people have been executed. The Wall Street Journal reported that in 2014 36% of all abortions in America were performed on black women, who are only 13% of the female population.

Democrats are against capital punishment because more blacks are executed than whites, but Democrats support abortion even though black babies are aborted more than white babies. Contradiction?