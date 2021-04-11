 Skip to main content
Letter: A Christian who’s pro-capital punishment while being anti-abortion
Webster’s Dictionary defines a contradiction as, “a situation in which inherent factors, actions, or propositions are inconsistent or contrary to one another.” Some think that I’m guilty of a contradiction by saying that I support capital punishment, but oppose abortion. Both involve taking life so how can I be for one, but against the other?

Gov. Northam supports late-term abortions, but he does not support capital punishment. Do you know that one of the most popular arguments in support of killing babies in the womb is the question, “What if a woman is raped and conceives? Shouldn’t she be able to kill the baby in the womb?”

So, logically, here’s Northam’s reasoning: we can kill the baby conceived by rape, but we cannot execute the man that raped a woman (not factoring the 8th amendment). A crime was committed and the only life that could be taken is the baby’s.

Many say that capital punishment is racist as more black people have been executed. The Wall Street Journal reported that in 2014 36% of all abortions in America were performed on black women, who are only 13% of the female population.

Democrats are against capital punishment because more blacks are executed than whites, but Democrats support abortion even though black babies are aborted more than white babies. Contradiction?

How can I be for one and opposed to the other? There’s one element between the two people having their lives taken: one life is innocent, and one is guilty. When an accountable adult commits certain crimes I believe that that person has forfeited their right to continue living in an organized society. That’s not just my personal opinion, but rather is the Biblical standard according to Romans 13.

Some may say, “I cannot believe he closed out by appealing to the Bible.” Well, we still live in a country founded on Biblical principles. So, really, I’m more in line with historic “American values” than those supporting abortion while condemning capital punishment.

Caleb Robertson, Martinsville

 

