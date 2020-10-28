Letter: A compromise is needed

A compromise is needed
I have followed your series on the overcrowding of mentally disabled seniors in our state hospitals. Before my retirement, I owned and operated Assisted Living Facilities that care primarily for the mentally disabled for 35 years. In the last 15 years, the number of ALF beds for these clients has dropped by over half.
There is a very simple reason for this. The cost of care for these clients in our state facilities approaches $700 per DAY. The cost of nursing homes is about $250 a day. The average cost for assisted living in Virginia is near $5,000 a month. Yet the state of Virginia, through the Auxiliary Grant program only pays $42 a day. This is for total care of the residents. The cost to kennel a pet can cost more than that. For a few years Virginia did pay some additional money for dementia residents but stopped it because they thought it was too much.
Many states have gone to a Medicaid Waiver program for assisted living. This program could open up many beds to relieve the overcrowding. I’m not sure why our legislators refuse to compare the hospital costs to paying ALF’s a decent reimbursement for these patients. Whether it is departments protecting their budgets or pressure from state employees, someone needs to look at the numbers and make some decisions that would benefit these patients and our state budget.
Deinstitutionalization started in earnest in the 70’s but the state failed the localities by not sending money with them for follow up services. Having served on our local Community Service Board for 10 years, I saw the problems this created. I only hope that our representatives can find a compromise to resolve this problem.
Robert Williams Jr., Salem
How do we want to be remembered?
While I am a lifelong Democrat, I have always believed that there are good leaders in both parties; however, the actions and inactions of President Trump and the senators and congressmen who enable him have given me pause.
How can a person believe in the dignity and worth of all people and support a president who subscribes to racist beliefs, refuses to denounce white supremacy, and seems never to miss an opportunity to demonize people of color, incite violence, and sow division?
How can a person believe in our responsibility to be good stewards of the Earth and support a president who denies climate change, even as wildfires in western states and major storms in southern states destroy homes, wipe out entire communities, and kill or injure many?
How can a person who honors the promise of the United states to “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…” and support a president who separates immigrant families and puts their children in cages?
How can a person who believes in the rule of law, the separation of powers, and the constitution support a president who has no understanding or regard for these sacred protections established by our forefathers?
How can a person who values the health, well-being, and economic security of the people of this country support a president who does not, even now, tell us the truth about Coronavirus, treating this tragedy as a political tool rather than as an unprecedented health crisis which, in this country, has killed 215,000 people, made almost one million people sick, and has created widespread job loss, financial devastation, insecurity, and fear?
We know who Donald Trump is and have learned who most of the Republican senators and congressmen are. But the question remains, who are we? How do we want to be known and remembered?
Alison Allsbrook, Roanoke
Suggestions for an ‘October Surprise’
News media speculate what kind of “October Surprise” Donald Trump will create to favor him in the presidential election. Here are some he could create that would make big splashes:
Recommend that Congress pass the Green New Deal.
Rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.
Recommend that Congress remove subsidies for fossil fuels and add them to renewable energy.
Require that all future government transportation vehicles be electric.
Promote a national system of fast electric trains.
Recommend that Congress lower Medicare age qualification a few years per year such that it covers all ages in the next 15 years.
Rejoin the WHO organization.
Invite immunologists from Canada, Germany, Italy, Australia and South Africa to advise how to reduce the COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Urge U.S. states to follow the examples of Arizona, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York to reduce COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Require that all attendees at his rallies wear masks and practice social distancing.
Renormalize diplomatic relations with Cuba and remove the Cuban embargo.
Inform Russia’s Putin to quit trying to influence the presidential election and that the Trump organization is no longer hoping to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.
Rejoin the Iran Nuclear Deal.
Nominate Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court vacancy.
L. David Roper, Blacksburg
Bowers and Moon deserve support
There are two persons deserving the support of Roanokers in this municipal election. And that’s the support and vote for David Bowers for Mayor and Stephanie Moon for City Council.
Stephanie and David will work hard to improve our neighborhoods and develop business and economic strategies so that Roanoke can move forward providing the groundwork and foundation for opportunity and success that many want Roanoke to be.
We need to get back to basics and advocate for all of Roanoke. David Bowers and Stephanie Moon will do that. If you haven’t voted yet, please explore the options available to you — early voting, vote by mail or in person by November 3rd.
Mark Petersen, Roanoke
Wake up, voters
This President is a threat to our representative democracy! ALARM BELL: On Wednesday, September 23, President Trump said when pressed again about whether he would adhere to a peaceful transition of power if he lost the election said, “Get rid of the ballots and we’ll have a very peaceful continuation (of power).”
Fellow Americans, get yourselves to the polls! Now is the time to let our voices be heard through the ballot box before our voices don’t matter. Since the Republican Party’s platform in 2020 is to strongly support the president and his agenda, we, who like our form of government have no choice but to vote in this election for all Democrats—Biden/Harris, Warner and Betts.
Nancy Lou Robinson,
Roanoke
