Letter: A compromise is needed

A compromise is needed

I have followed your series on the overcrowding of mentally disabled seniors in our state hospitals. Before my retirement, I owned and operated Assisted Living Facilities that care primarily for the mentally disabled for 35 years. In the last 15 years, the number of ALF beds for these clients has dropped by over half.

There is a very simple reason for this. The cost of care for these clients in our state facilities approaches $700 per DAY. The cost of nursing homes is about $250 a day. The average cost for assisted living in Virginia is near $5,000 a month. Yet the state of Virginia, through the Auxiliary Grant program only pays $42 a day. This is for total care of the residents. The cost to kennel a pet can cost more than that. For a few years Virginia did pay some additional money for dementia residents but stopped it because they thought it was too much.

Many states have gone to a Medicaid Waiver program for assisted living. This program could open up many beds to relieve the overcrowding. I’m not sure why our legislators refuse to compare the hospital costs to paying ALF’s a decent reimbursement for these patients. Whether it is departments protecting their budgets or pressure from state employees, someone needs to look at the numbers and make some decisions that would benefit these patients and our state budget.