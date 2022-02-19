Letter: A Corner Shot worth keeping

Kudos to Betsy Biesenbach for the very best Corner Shot I have ever read. If you missed reading "The Final Commonality" on Jan. 30, give yourself a treat and go look it up online if you already have tossed the paper.

I cut that item out and posted it on a piece of cardboard which I plan to go back to read whenever I am "feeling down, thinking about all of the things that are wrong with the world ... and how there seems to be no light at the end of this tunnel."

Yes, with Ms. Biesenbach’s insightful observations, maybe I too can agree that it’s not so bad being a member of this human race.

Arlean Lambert, Blacksburg