Letter: A crisis of climate, pollution and resources

We are nearing a crisis of climate, pollution and resources. How to approach that juncture in a productive, utilitarian, fair and honest manner, while obtaining buy-in from ordinary Americans?
We need a national discussion facilitated through an Environmental Impact Statement, with all provisions clear and available to the public. This would be a national participatory endeavor and would explore, among other things:
• How much noise is acceptable in placement of wind energy turbines.
• How we would ensure that recyclable containers are actually recycled.
• In some instances we would need to build rapid-transit to get workers from distant homes to work centers.
• We need to incentivize coastal dwellers to relocate to higher ground to avoid rising seas, and also relocate large work centers higher to be secure for decades.
• Now that we have discovered large lodes of lithium in Serbia and southern California for electric cars, how would we responsibly recycle or dispose of spent lithium?
• NPR stated that after America’s electric grid is improved, unsightly larger wires would be needed in neighborhoods, drawing huge dissent from locals.
• How many kilowatt-hours would each household car require, and would this overtax the national grid? How much would it cost the household and what is feasible and fair pricing? Need to get uniform charging fittings for all makes.
• When are we going to stop meddling in countries where we cannot stop one group from killing off another faction, and why waste our funds on future efforts?
Robert A. Young, Roanoke County