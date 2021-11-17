Letter: A crisis of climate, pollution and resources

We are nearing a crisis of climate, pollution and resources. How to approach that juncture in a productive, utilitarian, fair and honest manner, while obtaining buy-in from ordinary Americans?

We need a national discussion facilitated through an Environmental Impact Statement, with all provisions clear and available to the public. This would be a national participatory endeavor and would explore, among other things:

• How much noise is acceptable in placement of wind energy turbines.

• How we would ensure that recyclable containers are actually recycled.

• In some instances we would need to build rapid-transit to get workers from distant homes to work centers.

• We need to incentivize coastal dwellers to relocate to higher ground to avoid rising seas, and also relocate large work centers higher to be secure for decades.

• Now that we have discovered large lodes of lithium in Serbia and southern California for electric cars, how would we responsibly recycle or dispose of spent lithium?

• NPR stated that after America’s electric grid is improved, unsightly larger wires would be needed in neighborhoods, drawing huge dissent from locals.