Letter: A dangerous precedent

A dangerous precedent
Recently Gov. Ralph Northam presented his budget proposals for the next biennium. Among them was $5.1 million for increasing the number of judges on the Virginia Court of Appeals from 11 to 15. According to a Dec. 16 report by nbc12.com, the purpose is “to expand access for Virginians to exercise their right to appeal.” In some political climates that might be a somewhat valid reason for such an increase, but not in the current political situation. The proposal is unfair, and it is unprecedented for either party.
Democrats currently control both houses of the Virginia legislature as well as the offices of attorney general and governor. In this scenario the appointment of liberal judges would be almost certain since there is a lack of influence by the Republicans. In a more desirable situation in which there is relatively equal power sharing there is a much greater likelihood that moderate judges would be appointed, thus making for a healthier balance of judicial views.
Indeed our democracy is based on the principle of a balance of power. Admittedly, such a balance is not always attainable when voters elect the majority of officials from one party. Yet when appointed judges are thrown into the mix at such a juncture, then one party has essentially unlimited power to control state matters.
Given the unfairness and downright danger of this proposal, we as voters need to take action. We need to call, write, or email both our state representative and our state senator and urge them to oppose Governor Northam’s proposal. Any attempt to pack the court with one party’s appointments should be strongly resisted. To contact the legislators go to whosmyvirginiageneralassembly.gov and type in your address. Contact information is then readily available.
Glen Smith,
Bedford
Cline and Griffith partly responsible
An open letter to Reps. Cline and Griffith,
As I watched the events unfolding in our capital on Jan. 6, it is apparent that you, Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith, are in part responsible for the anti-American attacks on our government.
You both should be ashamed of yourselves for being part of the seditious mob that voted to throw out Biden’s electors from Arizona. Facts do not support this and, in fact, confirm the opposite. As leaders, you should have spent your time explaining to those misinformed constituents what the facts are and what they mean, not reinforce their misunderstanding.
Your part in the attempt to overthrow our government in favor of Trump, who was taped trying to strong-arm a state election official into falsifying the election results, indicates that you support a non-American, autocratic process. This is actively undermining our government. Didn’t you swear to uphold and defend our constitution?
Mr. Cline, your statement today/last night on your website pertaining to these issues is a coward’s attempt to say you’ve always been on the side of America. You haven’t. You’ve been a Trump lackey. Trump’s idea of America is not supported by our Constitution.
What have other conservative Republicans said? Former President George W. Bush also condemned your involvement. “I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election” and he accused such leaders of inflaming the rioters with lies and false hopes. In case you don’t understand this, he is speaking to you for your part. Another Republican, Mitt Romney, said, “What happened here today was an insurrection incited by the President of the United States.” Each of you are one of Trump’s allies in this insurrection.
Where is your integrity? Where is your patriotism? Conservative people do not undermine our government. What happened yesterday was a direct result of your part in the madness.
A conservative patriot.
Herbert Berding,
Roanoke
Republicans have debased themselves
There is an account of one of the Lincoln-Douglas debates in 1858 during a campaign for a Senate seat in which Douglas gave “a long and puffy speech.” In response, Abraham Lincoln asked the listeners, “How many legs would a horse have if you called his tail a leg?” Someone in the audience called out “Five.” “Four,” Lincoln said. “Calling a tail a leg doesn’t make it true.” Truth, it has been said, is the first victim in war and politics. Truth is also the cornerstone of trust, in politics and personal relationships. The 2020 political campaign, and the entire Trump presidency, have seen a poisonous violation of the truth by Trump and his cohort.
Joseph Goebbels was Hitler’s Reich Minister of Propaganda in the Nazi regime from 1933 to 1945. A master orator, he was able to convince the German people that national socialism and anti-semitism were their path to historical primacy. The messages of Aryan supremacy and Jewish inhumanity led to the horrors of the death camps. The repetition of those themes was devastatingly effective.
While Goebbels sought to unite the German people in their pride and hatred, the effect of Trump’s pervasive lies (more than 20,000 per the Washington Post count) has been to divide Americans into two hostile camps. His “America First” rhetoric and policies have separated us from our allies. He has used social media as a weapon of mass destruction, and his attack on the proven election results has undermined the foundation of our democratic republic, and may lead to insurrection. His cultic followers will question the legitimacy of the Biden administration. Even worse, members of Congress and state Attorneys General have been willing to violate their oaths of office to uphold the Constitution in order to pander to Trump’s base. Trump himself may be guilty of a crime in trying to intimidate the Secretary of State of Georgia into altering its vote count.
The Republican Party, that of Lincoln, has debased itself.
Dick Bauman,
Blacksburg
Cline encourages sedition
Ben Cline, our representative in Congress, has encouraged sedition with his cynical vote to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election as the next president. When Mr. Cline was sworn in, he took an oath to support the Constitution and laws of the United States. Had he any integrity, he would now resign so that we the people of this district might elect someone honorable. Failing that, he should be expelled from the Congress, just as a number of traitors were in 1861.
Malcolm Muir Jr.,
Lexington