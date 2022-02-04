 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A day for sharing important stories

On Feb. 1, 1960, four college students — Frank McCain, Ezel Blair, David Richmond and Joseph McNeil — sat down at the Greensboro Woolworth’s “Whites Only” lunch counter and, despite harassment, stayed until closing. (Woolworth was finally desegregated by July of 1960.) Similar nonviolent civil rights protests swept across the South and the nation throughout the 1960s, which served as a blueprint for future change.

Some of us “older kids” remember segregated water fountains, “colored balconies” in movie theaters, and special seating on buses which were even taking students to segregated schools.

What’s more, you probably have your own stories to tell to our kids today who are likely clueless of this period in our history. When’s a good time to have that conversation? How about this month? What say you? 

Peter Mullen, Roanoke

