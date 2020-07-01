The FBI determined the noose in Bubba Wallace's garage was there for at least a year. So, no one noticed this for an entire year?
With current heated racism issues, the old hanging noose was just discovered--how convenient. Oh! it just happened to be in the only black NASCAR driver's garage. Do you really believe this?
What can I say, we all know the government tells us the truth. Government Executive online article (2020, Feb 14) headlines: FBI has Failed to Move the Needle on Diversity Over the Past Decade. In 2019, 74.4% of the FBI workforce was white.
I have to wonder were there any black agents in the noose investigation. As a Caucasian RN, I'm disheartened at how society treats one another. Folks we're all humans no matter what race! Why not tie a bow instead of a noose? This was a deliberate act of hatred.
DEBRA SHIPMAN
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(12) comments
i don't see how a conspiracy theory helps unite us here.
True, they seldom to never help us unite or understand, but I still think it is fair to ask how this happened since at least 2019 and no one made a connection to the offensive nature until a black man was in that garage spot. Reality is that it is not "just" offensive when it is Bubba in that spot.
I have used the analogy of "when you are a hammer, everything and everyone is a nail" lately to describe the problems with police systems and actions but when I am honest, the same can be applied to those of us looking to be social justice warriors too.
It is sad and dis-heartening to hear that at least one NASCAR garage had a noose as a garage door pull and no one noticed or cared that it was wholly inappropriate until a black driver was using that spot, which does appear to be the honest, if sad truth. In a better world, it would have been spotted and removed back in 2019 as offensive, arrogant and wrong. It is down now, and that does matter, but it is also very fair to ask why no one saw it as a problem before 2020.
We have to ask the hard questions on the road to unity or we will never get there.
It was not "his garage". He happened to have rotated into the garage and his crew "noticed" the door pull that had been there for months. Chance for him to get free publicity? Who knows for sure.
Wall Street Journal did a pretty good job of explaining the FBI's findings. I believe the last article on the subject ran over the weekend or late last week.
Yes, the facts prove it was there last year and the facts prove no one would know who is assigned what garage, but you are still not acknowledging that it is offensive to have fashioned the door pull into a noose in the first place. A noose is an obvious and well known divisive, racist symbol and ignorance of that is not an acceptable answer.
The "noose" that was found was simply a looped knot at the end of the pull cord. The photo later put out by NASCAR of the noose was a BS attempt to cover their butt. For a cord that was pulled on by dirty mechanics hands and exposed to the elements since October, it was far too clean.
Nope, the picture from 2019 was a fully formed multi looped perfect noise too.
Question for my fellow Roanoke Times readers, where can i find a comprehensive list of offensive words, clothing, costumes, knots, fruits, etc.?
I am sure there are lists available for those without any notion. Hint: A noose is always offensive. And a noose is also not just a rope with a loop.
Always happy to help. “Regardless, it’s “easy to claim racial harassment with a shirt with the Confederate flag, a swastika or noose,” remarked Jennifer Rubin, an attorney at Mintz Levin in San Diego, Stamford, Conn., and New York City.”
https://www.shrm.org/resourcesandtools/legal-and-compliance/employment-law/pages/offensive-attire.aspx
Sir, if you need some published list of such items that are offensive, rather than just relying on common sense, then I submit you have more pressing ways to spend your time than posting sarcastic comments.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.