Letter: A democratic society is not socialism

I just read a letter from Fred Eichelman complaining about "liberal socialists" who want to "control" the thinking of students in public schools. It's sad that Fred was a history and government teacher, because he seems to grasp so little of either discipline.

The Founders envisioned a democratic society “in which the common good was the chief end of government.”

They agreed with John Locke’s view that the main purpose of government — the reason people CREATE government — is to protect their persons through, as historian R. Freeman Butts put it, a social contract that placed “the public good above private desires.”

The goal was “a commonwealth, a democratic corporate society in which the common good was the chief end of government.”

Fred calls this "socialism."

The democratic social contract is — as we are witnessing — under direct attack by conservative Republicans.

This attack is an assault on democratic values, on equality and "liberty and justice for all."

At its core, it relies on an ugly racism that casts whites as "the victims." The current governor made this the centerpiece of his campaign, and Fred endorses and salutes it.

Aristotle believed that public schools should teach democratic citizenship, arguing that "the training in things which are of common interest should be the same for all. Neither must we suppose that any one of the citizens belongs to himself, for they all belong to the state, and are each of them a part of the state, and the care of each part is inseparable from the care of the whole ... each government has a peculiar character ... the character of democracy creates democracy, and the character of oligarchy creates oligarchy, and always the better the character, the better the government."

Fred would probably call this "socialism."

I'd say that developing and nurturing "the character of democracy" in a democratic republic is absolutely essential.

The violent insurrection incited by Donald Trump to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election, and the Republican Party's acquiescence to it, proves the point.

As Ben Franklin said, when asked what kind of government the Founders had created, "A Republic, if you can keep it."

Mark Crockett, Kents Store