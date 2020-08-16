Letter: A dishonorable mess: Student Government at Virginia Tech

Now more than ever, students must participate in decision-making processes at Virginia Tech. While VT students are unable to elect university administration, there is supposedly a Student Government Association (SGA). On paper, SGA looks pretty good - it's elected by undergraduate students and participates in university governance. Unfortunately, the reality of SGA does not reflect these aspirations.
As of writing this letter, visitors to SGA’s website will have a hard time reading SGA legislation, as no legislation from any year is available to view. While this may partially be an issue of abysmal transparency, many public meeting minutes show business sections as completely blank. Meeting minutes reflect a stunning lack of discussion and action in response to the coronavirus and racial injustice. The most fervent debate members had last year was on how to raise their number of allowable meeting absences.
Moreover, many members of SGA have resigned due to the organization’s sexist and homophobic environment. This environment is not only relegated to SGA meetings. The SGA student delegations that participated in two major networking events last year, at one of which students met the US Secretary of Education, consisted entirely of male students. Last year’s SGA budget shows over a thousand dollars from the university helped pay for these events.
Unfortunately, SGA’s bogus spring election denied students the opportunity to change the organization. Countless election violation claims were filed but never heard as required by the organization’s own rules.
SGA, in its present form, should not be considered a legitimate student organization. It is time for the university to stop supporting a hostile self-serving organization that corrupts the student experience and corrodes the principles of Virginia Tech.
There is a monumental need for students to help craft decisions at Virginia Tech. It is time for other student organizations and advocates to form new connections, partner with faculty and administration, pivot to more vocal standpoints and bypass SGA. Students who desire to make VT a better place to live and learn must come together in this time of crisis.
JONATHAN FALLS
BLACKSBURG
