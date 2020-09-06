 Skip to main content
Letter: A few facts to keep in mind
Letter: A few facts to keep in mind

A friend texted me an anti-Biden post she found on Facebook. She asked, “Can you believe the craziness out there?”

Sure, I can believe it. What I can’t do -- and seemingly no one can do -- is determine where it came from. Maybe it was posted by an old buddy down the road. But where did the ideas originate? From a so-called “think tank” funded by Koch’s band of ultra-conservative billionaires? Or from a cable news show that functions as the propaganda organ of the GOP? Or maybe from Russian operatives intent on completing what they began in 2016, the take-down of American Democracy? These posts are like coins passed from person to person, and truly, “you don’t know where they’ve been.” Better have some sanitizer on hand!

It doesn’t matter. There’s no time to pick apart the lies of partisan posts. There are only a few facts to keep in mind, and they are crystal clear:

1. 177,000 Americans are dead due to the current administration’s botched response to the coronavirus pandemic. 2. America is suffering through the worst economic decline since the Great Depression. 3. Trump and the GOP are actively working to suppress voting, even to the extent of dismantling the United States Post Office. 4. If we, as citizens of this great democracy, make a plan to vote and turn out on Tuesday, November 3rd, we can end the Trump nightmare.

KURT MERCHANT

MARTINSVILLE

