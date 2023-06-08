Folks from overseas who are thinking of visiting the United States may be put off by all of the news about mass shootings in this country, but they needn't worry about their safety if they visit.

There are plenty of firearms here to protect them. The AR-15, a semiautomatic weapon, is the best-selling rifle in the United States, industry figures indicate.

About one in 20 U.S. adults — or roughly 16 million people — own at least one AR-15.

All in all, there are about 393 million privately owned firearms in the U.S., according to a recent estimate — or in other words, about 120 guns for every 100 Americans. That’s the highest rate of any country in the world, and more than double the rate of the next country on the list, so visitors should be twice as well protected as anywhere else.

To be on the safe side, visitors would be wise to avoid some of the venues in the U.S. where mass shootings have taken place recently, such as shopping centers and malls, outdoor concerts, places of worship, schools, colleges, supermarkets, banks, nightclubs and bars, dance studios, restaurants, greenways and parades, among other places.

If visiting such places, it may be wise for them to find ones that have metal detectors and armed security guards on the premises.

If visiting a private home, visitors should especially be careful not to drive up the wrong driveway or knock on the wrong door or enter the wrong car, and they should be vigilant if there is a birthday party, wedding reception or similar event underway on the premises.

Just to be safe, foreign visitors should check to see if their own country has issued advisories about travel to the U.S., as many have, such as Great Britain (which recommends that individuals read the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's guidance on how to respond to an active shooter event), Canada, New Zealand and Australia. If all else fails, they should remember to duck.

Bill Hackworth, Roanoke