Letter: A few suggestions
Letter: A few suggestions

A few suggestions on better uses for all the money being spent (locally and nationally) on the removal of statues, elaborate tributes and renamings, setting up memorials, etc.: consider how many people of ALL races, colors and creeds who could be fed, housed and clothed (plus resources for needy children) with this money. And if people really want to help their communities: STOP destroying businesses, rioting and looting. They are only hurting themselves.

FRED WAY

ROANOKE

