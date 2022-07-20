Letter: A firsthand perspective on FloydFest

A firsthand perspective on FloydFest

Floyd has been my home for nearly 40 years. Chosen purposefully for my love of agriculture, nature and small-town, rural lifestyle. During this time I have devoted myself to being a responsible community member supporting Floyd County’s law enforcement, school system and local businesses. I love Floyd.

One of my favorite Floyd-centric businesses is FloydFest. I am a 22-year alumnus and longtime employee, and I’ve been part of something truly magical. I’ve witnessed intimately its growth from dreaming, hardworking newbies to top-of-the-industry professionalism. As a second-tier employee I’ve seen the painstaking development of an organization that puts benefitting surroundings counties, safety, patron experience and business integrity at the top of its priorities. Annually leadership carefully reviews areas that need improvement and focuses resources to make those changes.

FloydFest serves as a grand get-together for hundreds of Floyd County residents. Schoolmates, church friends, nonprofit organizations, a broad range of area businesses, local officials, musicians and residents come together for fellowship and fun(d)raising.

Please trust that the development of the new property in Check will devote great attention to building positive relationships with neighbors. Land use will allow for wildlife sanctuary, similar hay yields and minimizing traffic impact for the few weeks surrounding the festival. The lay of the land is ideal for containing the sound as the stages lay in the lowlands, a natural amphitheater.

As a member of the Floyd and FloydFest communities I am devoted to being a good neighbor, supporting local gains and fostering positive relationships.

Jody Franko, Floyd