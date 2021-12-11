Letter: A glaring headlight conflict

While driving at night, I am increasingly assaulted by drivers sporting high-intensity headlights. When I flash my own high-beams to remind the other driver that they seem to have forgotten to lower their high-beams, I am more times than not literally blinded by an intense white light directed precisely at my eyes. The result is a momentarily dangerous situation while I am driving blind.

Apparently, automotive options (e.g. by Ford F150) and after-market products now offer LED headlight assemblies and even laser-based lighting. These are hundreds of times brighter than standard halogen bulbs. Combine this growing availability of high-intensity lighting situated in elevated high-road-clearance vehicles, and one has the beginning of a conflict between traditional vehicles and those that bring an aggressive presence to road safety. Granted, seeing well down a road can bring more advanced warning of deer, slow-moving traffic, etc.; however, it also should be tempered by a “Golden Rule” approach to sharing the roadways.

We have in the above situation a classic need for state regulations to bring arbitration to public safety between drivers, dealers, and manufacturers who all have a variety of different expectations and incentives.

