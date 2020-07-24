Letter: A great pipeline victory

The fabulous news that Dominion Energy and Duke Energy had come to their senses and abandoned the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Project (ACP) came across my iPad yesterday (Sunday). What a wonderful 4th of July present to all of us who have been opposing this unneeded project for almost six years. In the beginning, so many people (“the smart money”), were of the opinion that we, the Jackson River Preservation Association (JRPA) and others, could not stop this project but we all pulled together and hired the Southern Environmental Law Center In Charlottesville, and we got it stopped, mainly with the help of the US Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, which voided eight permits vital to the ACP.
Dominion may argue that losing the ACP cuts off much needed gas from its customers, but that is not true. Many said, and with credibility, that Dominion’s real scheme was to pipe the gas to the coast, liquify it, and sell it to Poland and other countries for huge profits. The $8 billion cost of the project would have been passed through to the rate payers (you and me) and Dominion and Duke were guaranteed a 14 percent profit.
The concern of the JRPA, which is looking out for the welfare of the Jackson River, was that the ACP, if built, would pollute the Jackson River and Lake Moomaw and do horrific damage to the Alleghany Highlands.
What a great victory! Justice was done. Thanks to all who helped the cause, particularly the Alleghany BlueRidge Alliance (ABRA), which consists of 50 organizations opposed to the ACP, and the Cowpasture River Preservation Association.
BILL WILSON
PRESIDENT, JACKSON RIVER PRESERVATION ASSOCIATON
COVINGTON
