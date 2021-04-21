Letter: A grim tale

A Grim Tale:
Once upon a time successful businessman, Busiman, was elected president.
DeeCee Swamp Crats hated him. They illegally tapped his Whitehouse phones.
Social media libeled him and his family constantly.
Busiman accomplished much. America strengthened, gained world respect.
The DeeCee Swamp Crats got more rotten. Louse Crats impeached Busiman with lies. Snate Publicans said no.
Donating his salary to charities, having fulfilled election promises, Busiman ran for reelection.
Crat lawers, the Orient Virus as excuse, had butchered election voting laws.
Old Swampman, a China Lover, slick politician, won election when social media forced silence on his son's possibly illegal activities.
Needed Swampman votes magically appeared late election night. Judges, Crats and fake news said the Magic Votes were real. Publican's evidence said no.
Supporting Busiman's four year successes, Concerned Citizens visited DeeCee to protest the Magic Votes. Many armed, disguised, thugs traveled there also and carried out planned violence. Deaths, broken laws occurred. Busiman was blamed.
Swampman seemed confused. He set about refilling the rotten swamp anew with more Crats. Louse and Snate Crats, having ignored thug violence, burnings and murders all year long throughout the country now viciously labeled Publicans criminals and hating Busiman, demanded vengeance. Busiman was Louse impeached without legal evidence by the Crat Louse of Phew-losie. Crat tech billionaires cancelled Busiman and Publicans off social media to silence truth.
Snate Publicans voted no impeachment. Those of wisdom warned new-majority Crats not to vilify 75 million citizens who voted for Busiman. Concerned Citizens had enjoyed the freedom, equality and prosperity that Busiman had created.
Crat's hatred was strong. Vengeance was started. Over time thousands lost jobs as Old Swampman, with a pen, cancelled projects.
Fuel costs shot upward. Power outages became common.
Two years later Louse and Snate Swamp Crats were defeated by legal ballots and Publicans ruled. Swampman was declared incompetent by Crats so Ms. Veep could finish Swampman's term.
Wicked Witch of the West, VP Phew-losie, parked her antique broom in the Whitehouse. Busiman and supporters were gearing up for a legal election.
Bill Corbitt, Vinton