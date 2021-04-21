Letter: A grim tale

Swampman seemed confused. He set about refilling the rotten swamp anew with more Crats. Louse and Snate Crats, having ignored thug violence, burnings and murders all year long throughout the country now viciously labeled Publicans criminals and hating Busiman, demanded vengeance. Busiman was Louse impeached without legal evidence by the Crat Louse of Phew-losie. Crat tech billionaires cancelled Busiman and Publicans off social media to silence truth.

Snate Publicans voted no impeachment. Those of wisdom warned new-majority Crats not to vilify 75 million citizens who voted for Busiman. Concerned Citizens had enjoyed the freedom, equality and prosperity that Busiman had created.

Crat's hatred was strong. Vengeance was started. Over time thousands lost jobs as Old Swampman, with a pen, cancelled projects.

Fuel costs shot upward. Power outages became common.

Two years later Louse and Snate Swamp Crats were defeated by legal ballots and Publicans ruled. Swampman was declared incompetent by Crats so Ms. Veep could finish Swampman's term.

Wicked Witch of the West, VP Phew-losie, parked her antique broom in the Whitehouse. Busiman and supporters were gearing up for a legal election.

Bill Corbitt, Vinton