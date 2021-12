People are sleeping on the streets in Roanoke?!

"The poor are always with you" is no comfort — it's a holy obligation to do what we can and hope for the best.

God bless the soup kitchens, the derelicts and those who feed them.

God help the haters and fault-finders.

I can't get these words out of my head: "I was hungry, and you fed me; I was thirsty, and you gave me to drink..."

Christ walked the roads barefoot and died for all of us — not just the powerful.

Kyle Noble, Independence