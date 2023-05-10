Dear Mr. Will,

Of course you are correct about the unbridgeable divide in America today ("Polarized, unhappy and stuck," April 13). There is no way to bring these two warring sides' different goals for our country together. I do believe there are too many “LIVs” (low-information voters) who simply don’t realize what is happening, and are oblivious to Barack Obama’s stated goal to “fundamentally transform America.” Without question he and his “team” are running the demented Joe Biden, and are being successful probably beyond their wildest dreams. Simply look at the wide-open Southern border, Afghanistan disaster, inflation, crime-ridden cities, amazing growth of China’s power in the world, and many other signs of our decline.

You end the article by more bashing of Donald Trump and prove again that you are a classic example of “TDS” ["Trump Derangement Syndrome"]. Whatever his faults and perhaps abrasive personality, America was not then in the terrible decline and trouble that we are in after two years of Biden and the Dems' rule. This surely is being done on purpose as no group could be making this many stupid errors. Well actually either way, I guess they would have to be incredibly stupid to be doing this to our wonderful country.

There are at least two or three very qualified Republicans now entering the race for president, but if Trump does end up being the candidate what Dem would you vote for rather than him? Every Dem I see or hear has gone over to the “woke” lunatic side. With Trump's many faults, he is clearly head and shoulders above any of them, and his record proves it. Oh and by the way, all of the many lies the Dems and their media told about Trump have all proven to be false. Time has shown this to be true!

Sincerely,

Frank Ellis, Roanoke