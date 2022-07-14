Letter: A letter to our religious leaders

Dear Religious Faith Leaders:

With you in the pulpit, are your parishioner families in good hands?

In scanning multiple sources of news every morning as I usually do, I came across this short commentary that grabbed this Presbyterian writer's attention.

ReligiousNewsService: “Presbyterians to divest from 5 oil companies, including Exxon Mobil, after years of debate”

“Presbyterians have long had ties to the oil industry, as have many other faith groups in the United States. Leaders see this year’s vote as a sign that addressing climate change is gaining momentum.”

Some 30 years ago, the subject of climate change was a ho-hum issue that was just another remote happenstance on the global radar machine.

Twenty-five years ago, when I became involved with the issue of Mother Earth's changing climate, this same subject warranted attention, it seemed, from primarily tree-hugging enviros.

Today, our changing climate, now aptly declared a humanitarian crisis, is showing its ugly, deadly face in many ways, and in many places globally. It's a huge and deadly threat to many.

For years, and after much research, I have come to believe that the greater global church is the one entity — the elephant in the room — that could move the needle on helping to mitigate the impact to Mother Earth and her inhabitants regarding the greatest threat ever known to them.

Sadly, but not unexpectedly, and in spite of the fact that most major global religions have church doctrine addressing those same threats, religious leaders in their respective domains have been reluctant to address what they deem to be a controversial political issue. Translation: They are fearful of creating risk of controversy that will spin out of control against them.

With that backdrop, please know that millions of your congregants, and their children and grandchildren, are pleading with you to take that risk by "coming off the porch" to help fight the good fight — the fight for life on Mother Earth as we know it. To do otherwise is morally and ethically unacceptable.

So I'll ask again: With you in the pulpit, are your parishioner families in good hands?

Ed Reynolds, Roanoke