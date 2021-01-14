Letter: A little pop of hope

Normally I'm not a fan of fireworks outside of July 4. But on New Year's Eve this year, there was something therapeutic in watching from my front porch at midnight as explosions of light erupted throughout the valley. Each burst -- tiny from my vantage point northeast of the city -- was like a little pop of hope. A bright spot of beauty in the dark night to say, "We're still here. We're not done fighting." And maybe a little bit of burning down the year we've been through.