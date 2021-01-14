 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A little pop of hope
0 comments

Letter: A little pop of hope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Normally I'm not a fan of fireworks outside of July 4. But on New Year's Eve this year, there was something therapeutic in watching from my front porch at midnight as explosions of light erupted throughout the valley. Each burst -- tiny from my vantage point northeast of the city -- was like a little pop of hope. A bright spot of beauty in the dark night to say, "We're still here. We're not done fighting." And maybe a little bit of burning down the year we've been through.

Thank you, neighbors with the fireworks, for helping me remember to remember, to celebrate and to look with hope toward a brighter future.

Noelle Edwards, Roanoke

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Cline should resign

Congressman Ben Cline, your candidate lost by over 7,000,000 votes, 51.4 to 46.9 %, 306 to 232 electoral votes. You have, however, added your …

Letters

Letter: Trump is dangerous

Our country has gone to hell! Sitting President that has gone off the rails, a dangerous paranoid, schizophrenia-filled person! No one in Wash…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert