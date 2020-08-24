Letter: A long way from the balcony

As a kid I remember seeing this sign in my movie theater at home. We've come a long way from Colored Balcony to Black Lives Matter. Of course for many, not far enough. We've come a long way and it hasn't been an easy journey for Black Americans, for our hearts and for society in general. These generational sign posts do show progress and that much more work still needs to be done.
These are three stories to consider at this point. Besides the sign in my theatre, another event happened on February 1, 1960 when four college students, Frank McCain, Ezel Blair, David Richmond and Joseph McNeil sat down at the Greensboro Woolworth’s “Whites Only” lunch counter and stayed until closing. Woolworth was finally desegregated by July of 1960 and many similar demonstrations took place across the country. In reaction these demonstrations did spark violent protests.
On May 25 on a street in Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin allegedly killed George Floyd, a Black man, during an arrest by kneeling on his neck. All this for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill.
This filmed event sparked violent reactions across the country that continue to this day in several major cities and in the hearts of many Americans.
At this point we are left with lessons for the human side of these stories, from the balcony to the lunch counter and to the street. While recent events don’t represent how far we have come as a society, the fact is that we still may have “sides” tells us that, even though it’s been over 70 years from the balcony to the streets there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. What say you?
PETER MULLEN
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!