Letter: A major benefit of ranked-choice voting

As an Australian who has watched with dismay the American electoral system over the past 20 years, I was encouraged by the editorial regarding ranked-choice voting ("Va. Republicans and ranked-choice," April 10).
Ranked-choice or a preferential voting system has been used in Australia for as long as I can remember, and while the editorial explained some of the benefits, there is one major benefit that America could obtain from its adoption.
That is the true possibility of alternate political parties or candidates having a chance at gaining some power.
Take the presidential election for example.
Imagine having four or five candidates. One could see Sanders heading the Social Democrats, with Biden heading the Mid Democrats, AOC heading the Green Democrats, with Trump and Romney each heading factions of the Republican Party.
Under this scenario, a third-party candidate would have a much greater chance, since if you voted for the Green Party, and they did not get the numbers, your vote would not be wasted and indeed not create an advantage for the opposition party.
Likewise, Republicans who disliked Trump would not have to vote for him, with the threat of wasting a vote if they voted for Romney and he lost.
I could see the formation of several new political parties, some associated with the core party, others completely independent. They could exist because in the long run, they would not necessarily steal the votes from the core party and favor the opposition.
The outcome can be complicated, but the result is the end of the Black and white, polarized type of politics which has brought us to where we are today.
Now...if we could just have compulsory voting, as they do in Australia, I’m sure that would light a fire.
All I can say to that is, as a young man growing up in Australia, I asked my father why I had to go and vote.
While he has never struck me in his life, his face turned red, as he growled, “I gave two bloody years of my life in the jungles of New Guinea fighting to give you that right, don’t you ever ask that bloody question again.”
Geoffrey Boyes, Roanoke