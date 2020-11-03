Letter: A missed opportunity

The Trump campaign missed a golden opportunity eight months ago. If they had listened to the government’s public health experts and the candidate, they might have settled on a great combination idea: produce and sell for $5 each millions of cloth masks with “Trump 2020” or “MAGA 2020” in large letters on the front, and have the President wear one in every public appearance.

In one fell swoop, Trump could have backed out of the corner he painted himself in about wearing masks, AND raised millions of dollars for his campaign, AND—most importantly—persuaded millions of his acolytes that wearing a cloth mask was a good idea, not a sign of weakness. That would have saved thousands of lives and eliminated much of the criticism directed at him for mis-handling the pandemic. It likely could have guaranteed his reelection.

Makes you wonder why none of the highly-paid political consultants didn’t suggest this, especially if presented as an idea Trump could have taken credit for himself…..

August Wallmeyer, Goochland County