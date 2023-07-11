When I consider the dramatic and often immediate effect on viewers of TV broadcasts, cellphone videos and police cams of otherwise unseen brutality, I wonder if visuals of another sort could have a similar effect on one of our country’s major tragedies: the destruction done by assault rifles.

In 1985, in an effort to persuade skeptics to wear seat belts, the U.S. Department of Transportation produced videos of humanlike dummies in crash tests, one wearing a seat belt and one without. The results were dramatic and immediately successful.

With that in mind, I propose that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms or some other appropriate agency conduct similar tests using humanlike (even childlike) dummies to demonstrate the devastating results of assault weapons on these fake bodies, and then to imagine the effect on real children and adults.

It is no wonder we don’t see open caskets of these innocent victims, many of whom can be identified only with DNA.

It is absolute insanity to allow the use of assault weapons by anyone not a member of the U.S. military, which, as a safeguard against misuse during peacetime operations, requires strict accounting of weapons as well as ammunition.

I realize this is actually an audacious proposal. But let’s face it, nothing else has worked.

Becky Cannaday Merchant, Lexington