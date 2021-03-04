Letter: A more worthy headline

As if we weren't panicky enough, your Jan. 29 headline, in huge, bold letters, "Virus variant found in SC," seemed calculated to make us push our way to the head of the vaccination line (I'm 70 and have yet to receive my first dose). Definitely newsworthy but couldn't it have been set below the fold or even on page 2 or 3?
So far, public health experts acknowledge that the variants are more transmissable than the original strain but much about the mutations is unknown. For me, any one of the following would have been far more worthy of a banner headline:
MITCH MCCONNELL SELLS SOUL TO DEVIL
MORGAN GRIFFITH STILL SEARCHING FOR MISSING SPINE
DR. FAUCI LIBERATED FROM HAVING TO LIE
Jeff Saperstein, Radford