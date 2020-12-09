Letter: A motor is a motor is a motor

Unbeknown to 99.99999% of Virginians, our legislatures passed a bill this year giving electric bikes the same designation as bicycles. This was signed by the Emperor, oops sorry, Governor, and is now official. It says legal up to level 4, speed up to 26 mph. Virginia state parks now have this on the books. All recreational, historical multi-use trails will have to comply. This opens up grave safety concerns for the trail users, especially equestrians.
This has been a big issue on federal public lands across the country. Forty-eight organizations, including the National Audubon Society, Sierra, Wilderness Society, Back Country Horsemen, W. Virginia Wilderness Coalition, just to name a few, joined forces against the their use on public lands. Pages upon pages of information were filed, E-bikes have been stopped in their tracks so far and we're awaiting a formal directive. Safety of recreational users is of utmost importance. Within the national forest area in Virginia, they're only allowed on the Creeper Trail.
Since our opinions weren't requested before, we now have to make our voices heard to preserve our multi use trails as safe recreational outlets, NOT SPEEDWAYS. It is imperative that our delegates, senators and local officials be contacted and alerted to the impending consequences of 26 mph e-bikes on our non-motorized recreational trails. Please send a note of disapproval to Virginia State Parks-DCR Administration, 600 E. Main St., 24th Floor, Richmond 23219 or email web@dcr.virginia.gov. Please go to your next county meeting, inform them of the disaster approaching and ask them to make and pass a local resolution prohibiting e-bikes on their multi-use trails/parks in their local.
Linda Meyer, Speedwell
