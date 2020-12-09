Letter: A motor is a motor is a motor

Unbeknown to 99.99999% of Virginians, our legislatures passed a bill this year giving electric bikes the same designation as bicycles. This was signed by the Emperor, oops sorry, Governor, and is now official. It says legal up to level 4, speed up to 26 mph. Virginia state parks now have this on the books. All recreational, historical multi-use trails will have to comply. This opens up grave safety concerns for the trail users, especially equestrians.

This has been a big issue on federal public lands across the country. Forty-eight organizations, including the National Audubon Society, Sierra, Wilderness Society, Back Country Horsemen, W. Virginia Wilderness Coalition, just to name a few, joined forces against the their use on public lands. Pages upon pages of information were filed, E-bikes have been stopped in their tracks so far and we're awaiting a formal directive. Safety of recreational users is of utmost importance. Within the national forest area in Virginia, they're only allowed on the Creeper Trail.