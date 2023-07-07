Let’s say we as a nation have a horrible enemy. Let’s say we want and need to cause them great harm, but without being blamed.

How could we do that? Bombs? Na. Missiles? Nope. Too obvious. So what could we do? Simple. Get them to pass a Second Amendment just like ours.

Soon, the enemy nation will experience a surge in mass murders everywhere, childhood school shootings, thousands of gun homicides, and a massive number of gun suicides. Eventually, just like America, more and more people will die from guns with every passing year. The enemy won’t feel safe mall shopping, in church, at a movie, concert, or sending their children to school. Imagine how horrible it will make their lives.

Just to be funny, tell them it’s in the name of freedom and protection from an invading enemy. Hee, haaaawww.

Jerry Polverino, Bent Mountain