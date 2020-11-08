 Skip to main content
Letter: A personal lesson from the balcony
Letter: A personal lesson from the balcony

As a “sophisticated and self-righteous” college freshman, I confronted the manager of the local movie theater and asked why he once had a “Colored Balcony” sign in his lobby to segregate his patrons. His sad response to me was, “That’s just the way it was back then.”

Years later, as a high school history teacher, my lessons included a unit on the Civil War which was void of any emphasis on the inhumanity of slavery. Again, years later, if I was challenged about this by an ex-student, I would probably have made the same impotent response as the theater manager, “That’s just the way it was back then.”

I wonder what similar lessons I need to learn today?

Peter Mullen, Roanoke

