Letter: A poem in praise of Bill Gordge

In most places there are extraordinary ordinary people. They work behind the scenes. They don’t seek fame, fortune, or even recognition. They just do things with excellence so the rest of us can enjoy simple pleasures, such as hiking in our magnificent mountains here in Roanoke without thinking about how these trails came to be. Witness one extraordinary ordinary person here in Roanoke, a man named Bill Gordge.

In praise of Bill Gordge: an extraordinary individual

The Roanoke Valley owes much to Bill Gordge.

He founded Physicians to Children and went on to forge

“The Mid-week Crew” of volunteers who build hiking

and biking trails much to our liking throughout the Valley

and beyond. We owe much to this “Aussie” who sallied

well beyond mere retirement

to form an entire establishment

of dedicated people who work for free

so you and I can hike, bike, and flee

to the wondrous mountains that encircle us.