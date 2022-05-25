Letter: A poor showing by VCU faculty member

The email that came to light from James Burke to former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder (May 16, "Wilder accuses VCU provost of racism") is a disgrace to VCU. VCU should be ashamed to have this type of person on the faculty.

His bio on the VCU website says his "expertise" is industrial psychology. I think Mr. Burke needs to see someone for his mental state. Remember, these are the people who "teach" our children. Scary to say the least.