Letter: A poor showing by VCU faculty member

Virginia Commonwealth University's administration should be ashamed.
The email that came to light from James Burke to former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder (May 16, "Wilder accuses VCU provost of racism") is a disgrace to VCU. VCU should be ashamed to have this type of person on the faculty.
His bio on the VCU website says his "expertise" is industrial psychology. I think Mr. Burke needs to see someone for his mental state. Remember, these are the people who "teach" our children. Scary to say the least.
Joe Childress, Roanoke