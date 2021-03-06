 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A positive vaccination event
0 comments

Letter: A positive vaccination event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Our experience has not been everybody’s clearly, however, my husband and I feel that we received professional and efficient service in seeking our vaccine.

When we became eligible for vaccination, we registered on the NRV Health District website. Within a few days, we received a standard email response letting us know that we were in the queue and that we would be contacted to schedule our shots. It was good to know that our registration had been received.

Within a few weeks, we received a phone call from a volunteer and scheduled our visit. Turns out our date was going to be the Monday of the big snow, but once again efficiency was the norm as we received a robocall two days before letting us know that no vaccination would be offered on our date, but to come the following day at our scheduled time and there would be enough providers to vaccinate everyone.

True, it was busy on our date, but everything went smoothly and relatively rapidly. There was an organized approach to giving out paperwork, assigning us to medical personnel to get our shot, explanation of possible side-effects and a calm setting to wait out the 15 minutes post shot.

Everyone was friendly and helpful. It may be that I am light-headed with relief and finally letting out my breath after this year of horrors, but I definitely want to say thank you and good job to all who made the NRV Health District vaccination effort work so well.

Anna Csaky-Chase, Blacksburg

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Parity in education

I was astounded to see 11 House Democrats kill SJ275, a measure that had the potential to inaugurate a truly equitable K-12 funding system acr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert