Letter: A positive vaccination event

Our experience has not been everybody’s clearly, however, my husband and I feel that we received professional and efficient service in seeking our vaccine.

When we became eligible for vaccination, we registered on the NRV Health District website. Within a few days, we received a standard email response letting us know that we were in the queue and that we would be contacted to schedule our shots. It was good to know that our registration had been received.

Within a few weeks, we received a phone call from a volunteer and scheduled our visit. Turns out our date was going to be the Monday of the big snow, but once again efficiency was the norm as we received a robocall two days before letting us know that no vaccination would be offered on our date, but to come the following day at our scheduled time and there would be enough providers to vaccinate everyone.

True, it was busy on our date, but everything went smoothly and relatively rapidly. There was an organized approach to giving out paperwork, assigning us to medical personnel to get our shot, explanation of possible side-effects and a calm setting to wait out the 15 minutes post shot.