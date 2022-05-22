Letter: A pregnancy is no one else's business

The subject of abortion is in the news often these days. To those against it, I would comment that forcing a woman to deliver a baby she thinks is against her family’s best interests is exactly like forcing a person into slavery. Likewise, it’s just the same as that horse or cow in your barn being forced to do your will. It's all about control and lack of empathy.
Women in America deserve the same rights as all others in this country. When a woman becomes pregnant, it’s none of your business. As for the baby, it’s none of your business either.
Trudie Repass, Wytheville